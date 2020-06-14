Barbra Streisand Gifts Disney Stock to George Floyd's Daughter

Gianna Floyd, who is 6, thanked the actress-singer on Instagram.

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter is now a Disney shareholder, thanks to Barbra Streisand.

Gianna Floyd on Saturday shared a post on Instagram in which she thanked the actress-singer for her gift. The accompanying photos showed her along with a letter and certificate she had received from Streisand, though it's unclear how many shares were involved. As of market close Friday, shares were valued at $115.49 each.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," Gianna's post read.

Streisand's gift comes on the heels of previous reports that Kanye West had created a 529 college savings plan to cover tuition for Gianna in full.

And last week, Texas Southern University announced that its Board of Regents and the TSU Foundation Board had approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Gianna if she wanted to attend the university.

In addition, a GoFundMe account has raised more than $2.1 million.

Floyd was killed on May 25 by Minnesota Police. Held down on the ground, he pleaded for air as police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck. Following the incident, which was caught on video, Chauvin and three other officers at the scene were fired.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, while the other three were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.