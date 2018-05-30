Barneys Shopping Event Is Bringing a Prada Pachinko Parlor and Gucci Roller Rink To L.A.

Barneys New York's experiential event The Drop will feature exclusives such as this Tupac x 424 hoodie

Get in on over 90 exclusive product drops, custom grillz, tats, piercings, 500 live butterflies and more June 2-3.

These days, a lot of shopping can easily be wrapped from the comfort of one’s sofa. But, in an effort to lure customers into the store, Barneys New York has created The Drop, a free two-day fashion extravaganza in partnership with lifestyle news site Highsnobiety first held last October at the Madison Avenue flagship in New York, and now coming to L.A.

“We had about 12,000 people attend and about half of those were new customers,” Barneys executive vp marketing and communications Tomm Miller tells THR of the New York event featuring designer appearances, panel discussions, DJ sets, and 30 exclusive collab capsule lines that dropped every hour on the hour, inspired by streetwear and sneaker drops by the likes of Supreme that drive die-hard customers to brick-and-mortar stores.

This weekend, Barneys will roll out a West Coast version dubbed ThedropLA@barneys at the Beverly Hills flagship store on Wilshire Boulevard, where more than 90 limited-edition, L.A.-inspired collab pieces will include a Tupac x 424 hoodie, Ksubi cropped denim jacket, Spinelli Kilcollin rings designed in collaboration with Emily Ratajkowski, and white suede Maison Margiela Western boots.

L.A.-based fashion labels represented include Fear of God, John Elliott, RtA, Palm Angels, Adaptation, Wu Wear, Greg Lauren, Advisory Board Crystals and Union Los Angeles. They will sit alongside exclusives by Prada, Moschino by L.A. designer Jeremy Scott, Heron Preston, Balmain, Versace, Givenchy, Fendi, limited-edition footwear by musician Justine Skye and model Jordyn Woods and more, with additional styles landing at barneys.com

“What makes Los Angeles fashion so exciting is that it captures the artistic and creative culture of the city,” says Miller. “There are so many up-and-coming brands with diverse aesthetics, from the ‘undone' to the skater and the surf-inspired.”

Barneys has upped the experiential ante in L.A. by adding brand installations that will remain in the Beverly Hills store through June 10. Shoppers can play games at a Prada pachinko parlor, skate a designer roller rink sponsored by Gucci, Versace and Fendi where Venice Beach roller dancers will perform, sip Moon Juice at a Birkenstock park, enjoy a slice at a Fila pizzeria, and immerse themselves in installations by buzzy streetwear brands Heron Preston (inspired by his fall 2018 NASA-themed capsule line) and Fear of God (a digital experience created by L.A. designer Jerry Lorenzo) among others.

Part of Fred’s restaurant on the fifth floor will be transformed into a “butterfly bar” containing an array of nature-inspired fine jewelry and over 500 live butterflies that will ultimately be released back into the environment Sunday, according to Miller.

Expect DJ sets by Preston, local twin sister duo Simihaze and Wu-Tang Clan-affiliated Mathematics, plus a surprise musical performance Saturday night by an undisclosed Live Nation artist. Many designers will be on site throughout the weekend. A fireside chat with Lorenzo late Saturday afternoon will focus on how L.A. culture has influenced Fear of God’s aesthetic, while Heron Preston will take part in one of Sunday’s panel discussions on the deeper meaning of luxury to younger generations.

Oh yeah, and did we mention the grillz, piercings and tats (both temp and perm)? Parisian mouth jeweler Dolly Cohen (whose clients include Rihanna, Rita Ora and Drake) will be conjuring custom grillz, while Angeleno J. Colby Smith (who has tended to the lobes of Zoe Kravitz and Emma Stone) will offer piercings. There will also be nail art, sneaker dip-dying and cleaning, artists hand-painting Faith Connexion handbags and Balenciaga sunglass cases, beauty treatments and a raffle for Balenciaga sneakers with 100 percent of proceeds donated to Michael Bloomberg’s gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Drop, Barneys, 9570 Wilshire, Beverly Hills, Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.