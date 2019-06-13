'Barry' Breakout Anthony Carrigan Joins Kevin Hart in Drama 'Fatherhood' (Exclusive)

Paul Weitz is directing the adaptation of bestselling memoir 'Two Kisses for Maddy.'

Anthony Carrigan, who plays fan-favorite Noho Hank in HBO’s Barry, has joined the cast of Fatherhood, the Kevin Hart-led adaptation of Matthew Logelin's bestselling weepie memoir Two Kisses for Maddy.

Paul Weitz is directing the Columbia Pictures drama and wrote the script as did Dana Stevens. It centers on the travails of Logelin, a man who loses his wife soon after childbirth and who must now raise his newborn child on his own.

Hart is playing the unexpectedly single dad while Melody Hurd is already cast as the daughter, and Alfre Woodard is the mother-in-law.

Carrigan will play Logelin's quirky best friend.

Hart is producing along with his partner at his HartBeat banner, John Cheng, as well as Marty Bowen of Temple Hill, David Beaubaire and Free Association's Peter Kiernan.

Carrigan appeared on shows such as Parenthood and The Flash before landing a recurring role as villain Victor Zsasz in the Batman-themed television show, Gotham. His turn as a good-natured but deadly Chechen gangster known as Noho Hank has been stealing scenes in Barry since the first episode. The HBO series was recently renewed for a third season as it generated plenty of Emmy buzz.

Carrigan is repped by ICM Partners and Schlegel Entertainment.