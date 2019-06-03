Barry Jenkins to Direct Alvin Ailey Movie for Fox Searchlight

The filmmakers will work with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which controls the rights to Ailey’s choreography.

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins has found his next project— a new feature about legendary choreographer and dancer Alvin Ailey.

The untitled feature is set up at Fox Searchlight, which purchased the the rights to Jennifer Dunning’s biography Alvin Ailey: A Life In Dance and will also have full cooperation from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which controls the rights to Ailey’s choreography.

Jenkins will direct from a script by Julian Breece, who recently worked on Ava DuVernay's Netflix series When They See Us.

Pastel, Jenkins' production banner, will produce alongside AK Worldwide Media and iDeal Partners. Judy Kinberg, Adele Romanski, Rachel Cohen and Alicia Keys are producing, with Jenkins, Jana Edelbaum and Susan Lewis exec producing.

Pastel previously signed a two-year first look deal in May 2017 with Annapurna, which distributed Jenkins' James Baldwin adaptation If Beale Street Could Talk. The banner has a television pact with Amazon Studios, which will distribute the director's limited series based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning Underground Railroad.

Jenkins, who won best adapted screenplay award for 2017's best picture winner Moonlight, is repped by CAA, Silent R and Litcher Grossman.