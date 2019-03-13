New Power Couple Alert: Barry Jenkins Makes Red Carpet Debut With Indie Filmmaker Lulu Wang

The couple walked the red carpet at the Oscars after being spotted in January at Sundance, where Wang's 'The Farewell' landed a deal with A24, the company behind Jenkins' Oscar-winning film 'Moonlight.'

Maybe you missed it, but between Lady Gaga's $30 million necklace and Jennifer Lopez's mirrored gown, a new Hollywood power couple made their debut on the Oscar red carpet.

If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins, 39, and indie filmmaker Lulu Wang, 36, arrived arm-in-arm for their first public appearance as a couple. Or at least their first appearance in black tie: The two were also spotted at Sundance in January, where Wang's The Farewell landed a deal with A24 (which happens to be the company behind Jenkins' Oscar-winning Moonlight). While both declined to comment on the relationship, THR has learned that they have been dating for about a year.

