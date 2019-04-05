Barry Malkin, Francis Ford Coppola's Film Editor and Two-Time Oscar Nominee, Dies at 80

He was honored for his work on 'The Godfather: Part II' and 'The Cotton Club,' two of his 11 feature collaborations with the director.

Barry Malkin, the film editor who collaborated with director Francis Ford Coppola on 11 features, earning Oscar nominations for The Godfather: Part II and The Cotton Club, has died. He was 80.

Malkin died Thursday at his longtime home on Central Park West in New York City, a family spokeswoman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Malkin also collaborated with director Andrew Bergman on four films: The Freshman (1990) starring Marlon Brando; Honeymoon in Vegas (1992); It Could Happen to You (1994); and Isn't She Great (2000).

After working as an apprentice to famed editor Dede Allen, Malkin — a boyhood acquaintance of Coppola's from Queens — got his big break editing The Rain People (1969) for the director.

They two then worked together on The Godfather: Part II (1974), Apocalypse Now (1979), Rumble Fish (1983), The Cotton Club (1984), Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), Gardens of Stone (1987), New York Stories (1989) — on Coppola's segment — The Godfather: Part III (1990), Jack (1996) and The Rainmaker (1997).

Malkin also cut The Godfather Saga for television.

A graduate of Adelphi University, Malkin — he was known as "Blackie" Malkin back then — edited a 1963 episode of ABC's The Patty Duke Show and the Warren Beatty-starring Lilith (1964) early in his career.

He went on to work on Ulu Grosbard's Who Is Harry Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? (1971), Gilbert Cates' Dragonfly (1976), Arthur Penn's Four Friends (1981) and Wim Wenders' Hammett (1982).

Malkin did not, however, edit the first Godfather. (William Reynolds and Peter Zinner did).

"Francis so wanted Barry to do [the first one]," his wife, Stephanie, recalled. "He said he couldn't because I was pregnant and he wanted me to stay in New York and not have to later go to L.A."

His last film was The Big Bounce (2004).

Survivors also include his daughter, Sacha. A memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or The New York Times' Neediest Cases Fund.