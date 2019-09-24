Barry Poznick Upped at MGM TV, Named Unscripted and Alternative President

Poznick joined Mark Burnett at the company in 2016.

MGM Worldwide Television Group has tapped unscripted lead Barry Poznick for a new role, upping the exec to president of MGM/Orion unscripted and alternative television.

“I’ve worked very closely with Barry Poznick for over 14 years,” said MGM TV Group chairman Mark Burnett. “He is an extremely capable and well-liked television expert who has consistently delivered number one rated programs, series renewals and profits for the MGM Television group, making it one of the most successful growth divisions for the studio. His expanded responsibilities and promotion will continue that growth through creation, diversification and acquisition.”

Poznick joined MGM in 2016 as Burnett saw his duties at the company broaden outside of his historic area of expertise, reality television. The new role finds him extending his contract with the studio.



“MGM Unscripted Television had an epic second and third quarter, with a record-breaking 18 series rating number-one, and I’m eager to capitalize on this momentum by bringing our production model to other genres,” said Poznick. “The goal is to meet viewers where they are watching, with a wide range of content at reasonable price-points.”

MGM reality series on the current roster include breakouts Live PD and Vanderpump Rules as well as legacy Burnett series such as The Voice, Survivor and Shark Tank.