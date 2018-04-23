Bart Peters Launches Production Company

The former Audience Network head of development has set up Big Branch Productions.

Former Audience Network head of development Bart Peters is returning to the industry.

The executive has launched Big Brand Productions, with Peters looking to produce original content across genres and platforms for film, television and live events.

"My vision for Big Branch Productions is to create a production company that isn’t limited to any specific genre or programming type – but encompasses a variety of content across genres, including live audience events – an approach in synch with today’s ever expanding TV and film landscape,” said Peters. I love the opportunity to bring the full extent of my experience as a television executive, producer and director to the projects that Big Branch develops. I look forward to partnering with old and new friends within the creative community and produce innovative programming that has global appeal.”

Big Branch, which has offices in L.A. and Nashville, has already produced a slate that includes Super Saturday Night With JLO, which aired the night before the Super Bowl; Audience Network's Friday night concert series; and scripted comedy Loudermilk, which was renewed for a second season; and original documentaries.

Peters' company is in development on unscripted series The Sneaker Game with Jaysee Lopez; Dry Hopping, a scripted entry about a Midwestern brewery; and Cop Shit, a live-action series described as The Wire meets South Park where mascots live with humans.

Peters most recently was head of programming, development and production at DirecTV/AT&T's Audience Network. There, he worked on series including Kingdom, Rogue and more. Before that, he worked in live events and helped produce the Oscars, Grammys, So You Think You Can Dance and more.