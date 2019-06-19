'Baskets' Star Louie Anderson Teases "Heartfelt" Season 4

"I get a little choked up thinking about how deep this season is because I feel like the first season was like a big pot of stew cooking, and then this one is like the perfect brew and the perfect stew to eat," Anderson told In Studio.

Baskets star Louie Anderson opened up to The Hollywood Reporter In Studio about filming the "heartfelt" fourth season of the FX series, and the personal impact it left on him as "an actor and as a comedian and as a son."

Speaking on the warmth seen between Christine (Anderson) and Chip (Zach Galifianakis) in the fourth season, the actor explained, "I think Zach finally likes me, and I don't mean that in a mean way, but I think Zach feels that I really am out to be his best interest as a mother and as a fellow actor because we really are close this year and we've had some scenes where both of us got very emotional."

Anderson went on to explain how his portrayal of Christine Baskets made him wonder about his own mother and how having children affected her life.

"There were times when I got gut-punched in this season, where I was in a scene and it hit me so hard later on in the day, I said to myself, 'Do you think my mom was ever this happy?' or 'Did my mom make the right choices or was she forced into making choices that compromised who she wanted to be?' I find myself as that character and the mother of Chip and Dale, and also the son of my real mom, so I find all that stuff going on in me and it’s been a very emotional time for me."

He continued: "Even now I get a little choked up thinking about how deep this season is because I feel like the first season was like a big pot of stew cooking, and then this one is like the perfect brew and the perfect stew to eat. It's just been really heartfelt for me. I got a lot out of it as an actor and as a comedian and as a son."

Baskets airs Thursdays on FX.