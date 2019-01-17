BBC's Deputy Director-General and Highest Ranking Female Exec to Step Down

Anne Bulford is leaving the broadcaster to pursue non-executive roles.

Anne Bulford, the BBC's first ever female deputy director-general, will leave her role this spring.

The news was announced Thursday, with Bulford set to depart the BBC to pursue a portfolio of non-executive roles.

Bulford was promoted from head of finance to the deputy director-general position in July 2016, making her the most senior female executive in the broadcaster's history. Many tipped her to succeed Tony Hall and become the BBC's first female director-general.

"Anne has been an inspirational leader," said Hall. "She has brought real insight and determination in bringing change to the BBC. Her achievements at the BBC are many — she has ensured the BBC continues to innovate and deliver hugely popular services to the public. She has vastly improved the BBC’s efficiency to industry leading levels. She has led a transformation in the BBC’s working practices."

The BBC has said it will set out the next steps for her post in due course.