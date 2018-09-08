Toronto: BBC Films to Release Ben Wheatley's 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead'

Starring an ensemble of U.K. talent that includes Joe Cole, Sam Riley and Hayley Squires, the film was shot this year and centers on a man who rents a lavish country manor for his extended family to celebrate the new year.

The seventh film from Ben Wheatley, the curiously titled Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, is to be released in a unique partnership with BBC Films, BBC Comedy and BBC Two.

Produced by Wheatley’s Rook Films, the feature — which had the even more peculiar working title of Colin You Anus — is due to make its world premiere at the London Film Festival in October before being broadcast on BBC Two around the Christmas holiday. U.K. sales agents Goalpost Film is introducing the movie to international buyers in Toronto.

Starring an ensemble of U.K. talent that includes Joe Cole, Sam Riley and Hayley Squires, Happy New Year was shot this year and centers on a man who rents a lavish country manor for his extended family to celebrate the new year. Wheatley (Free Fire, High Rise) also is writing an extended TV series featuring the same characters.

This story also appears in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 8 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.