BBC Headquarters Sealed; Police Investigate Suspicious Vehicle

11:56 AM PDT 9/3/2018 by Kimberly Nordyke

Staff at the Broadcasting House and surrounding buildings in Central London were told to stay away from windows as police set off three controlled explosions.

Witnesses reported at least three controlled explosions outside the BBC headquarters in London on Monday as police investigated what they said was a suspicious vehicle.

Staff at the BBC's Broadcasting House in Central London and surrounding buildings were told to stay away from windows, while roads were closed around the area.

The BBC reported that police were investigating an orange van parked nearby. They deployed a bomb disposal robot, with witnesses saying at least three controlled explosions took place.

The BBC reported that the doors of the van were cut open, and police removed cardboard boxes and a motor bike.

Police tweeted that the area was being reopened around 6:30 p.m. local time.

It's not the first such controlled explosion in the area. Earlier this summer, another suspicious vehicle was detonated by police near the BBC headquarters. In December 2015, offices were evacuated in the area due to a similar bomb scare involving a suspicious vehicle.

