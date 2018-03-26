BBC Partners With Simon Cowell's Syco, Fremantle for 'Greatest Dancer' Talent Show

The Saturday night show will search for the U.K.'s best dancer.

Simon Cowell is getting his dancing shoes on.

The BBC has commissioned the America's Got Talent judge's Syco Entertainment and Thames (part of FremantleMedia U.K.) to make The Greatest Dancer, a new Saturday night show set to search for the U.K.'s best dancer.

"With the continued success of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC is undoubtedly the home of dance," said Kate Phillips, controller, entertainment commissioning for the BBC. "By launching The Greatest Dancer, we want to give the vast array of dance talent across the U.K. the chance to shine. I can’t wait to work with Syco and Thames to uncover the talent out there and let our audience critique and celebrate the nation’s unsung dance heroes."

Added Nigel Hall, global head of TV for Syco: "The auditions for the pilot episode saw some of the most jaw-dropping, heartfelt and moving auditions I’ve ever seen on a dance show. There are some spectacular moments and we are beyond thrilled to have secured this commission over fierce competition. We look forward to working with the BBC team on something just a little bit special."

Amelia Brown, managing director of Thames TV, said: "The Greatest Dancer is such an exciting project, and we’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring it to life for everyone at home. It’s a fantastic format full of warmth and heart with the pilot revealing some incredibly magical moments. It’s sure to make an unmissable Saturday night treat for the whole family to enjoy."



The Greatest Dancer will be executive produced by Hall and Brown. The series was commissioned for BBC One by Phillips and Charlotte Moore, director BBC Content. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Kalpna Patel-Knight.