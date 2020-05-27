BBC Picks Up Danish Drama 'DNA' Starring Charlotte Rampling

The crime thriller from 'The Killing' co-creator Torleif Hoppe features 'The Killing' actors Anders W. Berthelsen and Nicolas Bro, as well as Polish actress Zofia Wichlacz from Netflix's '1983.'

The BBC has picked up DNA, a Danish crime series that stars Oscar-nominated British actress Charlotte Rampling. It will air in Britain later this year.

Danish writer Torleif Hoppe, one of the co-creators of The Killing, penned the eight-part thriller, which follows Rolf Larsen (The Killing's Anders W. Berthelsen), a Copenhagen police detective whose life is torn asunder when his baby daughter goes missing. Five years later, he gets a new lead in the case after discovering a serious flaw in the Danish police's DNA database.

In his search to find his daughter, he begins investigating a parallel case involving international child trafficking, working together with Claire Bobin (Rampling), a seasoned French investigator.

Nicolas Bro (The Killing), Olivia Joof (Perfect Places) and Poland’s Zofia Wichlacz (Netflix's1983) co-star.

Rampling, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in Andrew Haigh's 2015 drama 45 Years, is a veteran of the small screen as well, having appeared in recurring roles in series such as Dexter and Broadchurch. She is also accustomed to acting in French, in such films as Dominik Moll's Lemming (2005) and François Ozon's Swimming Pool (2003).

BBC head of programming acquisition Sue Deeks called DNA "an intriguing and unexpected crime series, which will keep BBC viewers absorbed to the very end."

Scandinavian crime drama, dubbed Nordic Noir, has been particularly successful with British audiences. Shows such as The Killing and The Bridge were major ratings success on free-to-air television in the U.K.

Denmark's Nordisk Film Production is producing DNA together with Frenchkiss Pictures as a co-production with TV2 in Denmark and Arte France. Newen Distribution, the sales arm of TF1 Group subsidiary Newen, is selling the show worldwide.



