BBC Studios Appoints Ding Ke as General Manager for Greater China

BBC Studios has named company veteran Ding Ke as its new general manager for Greater China.

Ding has been elevated from the position of head of content sales & formats for mainland China, In her new role, she will be responsible for all of BBC Studio’s Greater China business, including content distribution, co-productions, format sales and branded services. She replaces Kelvin Yau, who left the company in December, and the appointment will come into effect on June 1, the broadcaster said.

“Ding Ke has been an integral part of the leadership team in China since she joined in 2011, and has been responsible for strong sales growth over the last three years," said Jon Penn, evp BBC Studios APAC. "She has forged new partnerships with clients and is an outstanding ambassador for BBC Studios’ global distribution business in the region."

Ding joined BBC Studios, then BBC Worldwide, in 2011. Her accomplishments since then include securing co-productions with CCTV9, launching BBC Earth Tribe on Tencent, fostering a British drama community on Youku, and securing various business co-operations with BiliBili, ByteDance, Huawei and others. She also spent time in BBC Studios' consumer products department where she managed live events and helped broker partnerships, such as a Sherlock brand licensing deal with Costa Coffee in China, and landing the first BBC Earth concert in Shanghai.

“I am passionate about BBC Studios content and proud to work with such brilliant teams across Beijing, Taipei and Hong Kong, witnessing positive development and rapid change in China’s content market and local platforms over the past nine years," Ding said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to cooperating with our valued clients, delighting audiences by bringing bold, British, creativity to the market, and helping to realize our partners’ ambitions.”

In addition to Ding's appointment, BBC Studios said Monday that Phil Hardman who has been acting GM of Greater China since Yau's departure, will take on a broader remit as SVP commercial strategy for BBC Studios Asia from June 1. Hardman's new role will see him lead Asia’s business growth strategy.