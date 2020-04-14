BBC Studios Hires Former Awesomeness Co-Head Rebecca Glashow as Americas President

The executive replaces Ann Sarnoff and will report to BBC Studios president of global distribution Paul Dempsey.

BBC Studios has named Rebecca Glashow as president of its Americas division.

The former co-head of Viacom-owned YouTube brand Awesomeness, Glashow will replace former president Ann Sarnoff, who moved to Warner Bros. last year.

She will lead the region’s strategy to develop the company’s diversified distribution business activities in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Based in New York, Glashow will begin her new role on June 1 and report directly to Paul Dempsey, president of global distribution for BBC Studios.

Glashow will also work closely with Matt Forde, managing director of international production and formats, whose Los Angeles-based production unit produces Dancing With the Stars and the Life Below Zero franchise, among others.

"Rebecca’s experience, energy, and entrepreneurial instincts make her perfectly placed to lead a new era of BBC Studios in the Americas as we look to take great British content to even wider audiences across the region," said Dempsey.



"Like many, I have long admired the BBC for their unparalleled dedication in bringing some of the most incredible storytelling to audiences around the world," Glashow said. "So I absolutely jumped at the opportunity to lead BBC Studios’ diversified businesses for the Americas – and can’t wait to get started."

Glashow was tapped for the top job at Awesomeness – the company behind To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Foursome – alongside Shelley Zimmerman in 2018. She led the company from New York, with the two overseeing the Awesomeness studio, social media, marketing, production, programming and distribution.

A Discovery Communications veteran, Glashow joined Awesomeness in 2016 to lead worldwide distribution.