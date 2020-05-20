BBC Studios Los Angeles Promotes Valerie Bruce to General Manager

The BBC's Hollywood studio also named Sam Zoda as executive vp of production.

BBC Studios has bolstered its Los Angeles production arm by promoting Valerie Bruce to general manager and naming Sam Zoda as its executive vp of production.

Bruce most recently served as executive vp, commercial director. In her new role as general manager, Bruce will collaborate with the UK in-house production team and UK independent producers, including those invested in by BBC Studios, on formats and original programs for the U.S. market.

As executive vp of production, Zoda will oversee all unscripted production for BBC Studios out of Los Angeles, including Dancing with the Stars, Life Below Zero and Top Gear America.

Zoda has worked with BBC Studios as executive in charge of production on seasons 26, 27 and 28 of Dancing with the Stars and Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

The additions to management at BBC Studios Los Angeles follows Rebecca Glashow being named as president of its Americas division, replacing former president Ann Sarnoff, who moved to Warner Bros. last year.