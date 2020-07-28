BBC Studios Names Interim Head as Current CEO Readies for Director General Role

CFO Tom Fussell will become BBC Studios CEO while a replacement for Tim Davie is found.

BBC Studios, the production and sales arm of the BBC, has named CFO Tom Fussell as its interim CEO from September 1, when its current head Tim Davie moves into the BBC director general role.

Fussell is set to lead BBC Studios on a temporary basis until the next CEO takes up their position. An open recruitment process for the next CEO is underway, with an appointment announcement is anticipated this autumn. The Hollywood Reporter understands that Fussell won't be applying for the role.

CFO at BBC Studios since its formation in 2018, Fussell held the same position at BBC Worldwide and Shine. Sonia Magris, group finance director, will take on his finance responsibilities in BBC Studios and become a member of the BBC Studios Executive Committee for the duration of his interim role.

"BBC Studios is in good hands with Tom as interim CEO, supported by the BBC Studios executive team," said Davie, who was announced as the BBC's 17th director-general in June and will succeed Tony Hall.

"Tom will ensure that Studios continues to manage through the COVID-19 crisis, putting wellbeing first, while doing all it can to create and distribute distinctive and quality programmes for our audiences at home and overseas. He is hugely liked and respected, and I am grateful he will lead the team while we search for a permanent CEO.”

Added Fussell: "BBC Studios has a clear plan in place to drive creative hits, build stronger services and partner with major customers. These priorities will guide us as we navigate the very real challenges of Covid-19. As interim CEO, I will be working with the full BBC Studios team to come safely out of pause and to move our business plans on. I look forward to working closely with Tim’s successor when they take over as CEO."