BBC Studios Names Paul Dempsey President, Global Distribution

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster BBC, has named Paul Dempsey president, global distribution, effective Sept. 1.

He will oversee the company's new single global distribution group, which encompasses its international sales and distribution business, including content sales, branded services and ancillaries.

Dempsey will relocate to New York and have responsibility for BBC Studios’ overall sales and distribution strategy, key customer management and the company’s international channels and services.

BBC Studios' regional leads, including its president of Americas, currently being recruited, its managing director of Australia & New Zealand, and the executive vps of Asia, Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, will all report to Dempsey. They will have accountability for their respective regions, "with Dempsey assuming overall accountability for the strategy for the expanded operation," the company said.

Said Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios: "Bringing together our international regions, while maintaining a strong regional focus, continues the evolution of our global distribution business and particularly the way we serve major customers. We are fortunate to have someone of Paul’s immense experience to take this important role."

Said Dempsey: "Having visibility across all our customer relationships and international distribution activity will make us more joined up and effective both globally and regionally."

Dempsey joined BBC Worldwide in 1998 and has held a number of senior positions, including interim CEO, managing director, consumer products and director audio & music.