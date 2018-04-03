BBC Studios Opens for Business, Looks to China

The U.K. public broadcaster has, as previously unveiled, combined its commercial and production operations under one roof.

The BBC has officially unveiled its new-look commercial arm, BBC Studios, while also unveiled a further push into China as it looks for production opportunities in the growth market.

BBC Studios had previously been the name of the U.K. public broadcaster's program production unit, but it was announced in November that it would be merging with commercial arm BBC Worldwide to form a singular commercial unit, known as BBC Studios.

The newly formed outfit, which employs some 3,000 staff members and has annual revenue of $2 billion, is being headed by CEO Tim Davie who, along with chief creative office Mark Linsey, officially assumed his new role on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BBC Studios said on its launch day that it was looking to the Middle Kingdom for new opportunities. Award-winning executive producer and factual program veteran Matthew Springford is set to be based in its Beijing offices and will be working with Chinese broadcasters and digital platforms to co-develop and co-produce original content and new formats across all factual genres.

"BBC Studios exists to inspire audiences globally, strengthening the BBC financially and creatively, working with the very best British talent," Davie said. "Bringing together the U.K.’s most awarded production business, a world-class content sales business, our unique portfolio of brands and a network of premium indie partners, BBC Studios has what it takes to create and export quality British programs in this new age of content."