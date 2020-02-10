BBC Studios Sets Greta Thunberg Series

The show, unveiled at BBC Studios’ annual Showcase event in Liverpool, will follow the environmental activist's "international crusade."

U.K. public broadcaster BBC’s BBC Studios on Monday unveiled that its science unit would make a series with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The title and planned number of episodes weren’t immediately announced. BBC Studios also didn’t unveil a network or streaming home for the show.

The series, unveiled at BBC Studios’ annual Showcase event in Liverpool, will follow recent Time person of the year Thunberg’s "international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes."

A BBC description also said: "As she travels, Greta meets not only leading scientists but political leaders and business heavyweights, exploring the scientific evidence with them and challenging them to change."

The series will further chart the 17-year-old activist’s own journey into adulthood "as she continues to be confronted by the real-world consequences of inaction” and see Thunberg share ”some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analyzed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other."

Said Rob Liddell, BBC Studios executive producer: “Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives, so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject. To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it’s like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet.”

Hulu also has a Thunberg project in the works.



