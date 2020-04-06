BBC to Support U.K. Indie Production Sector Amid Virus Crisis

The five-point package, including the doubling of a small indie fund, is aimed at maintaining the "creative health" of independent producers.

The BBC on Monday unveiled a package of measures aimed at assisting the U.K. independent production sector suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented event, which is causing massive disruption in the market, for broadcasters, production companies, talent and freelancers," said BBC group commercial director Bal Samra. "It’s at times like these that the creative industries need to pull together — to make sure the sector we return to at the end of the pandemic is as rich and vibrant as the one we have now."

The five-point plan — unveiled Monday — will, claims the BBC, "provide investment in purposeful activity and enable production companies to continue a pipeline of quality ideas and programs, in both the short and long term."

The package includes a company-centric approach to impacted productions, finding solutions such as flexibility around delivery, and varying cash flow as appropriate. Also included is the doubling of the BBC's ring-fenced small indie fund to 2 million pounds ($2.5 million), enabling the public broadcaster to work with a larger number of companies and focus particularly on the smallest producers.

The BBC has already donated 700,000 pounds ($860,000) — most coming from its BBC Studios commercial arm — to The Film and TV Charity to assist freelancers impacted by the production hiatus, and last week was among the signatories of a letter to the government calling for assistance to the film and TV professionals who fell through the gaps of the coronavirus financial support schemes.