BBC World News Sets Vice Compilation Show (Exclusive)

'Vice News This Week' will feature a mix of reporting from the daily HBO series 'Vice News Tonight.'

BBC World News is going into business with Vice.

The network will air a new weekly series compiled from segments that air on HBO's Vice News Tonight. Called Vice News This Week, the BBC series will air across several time slots each weekend.

"I am delighted that we are partnering with Vice to bring Vice News This Week to our global audiences on BBC World News," said BBC Global News CEO Jim Egan. "Complementing our own award-winning international coverage the programme will give our viewers a unique perspective on issues in the United States and around the world."

Added Vice News executive vp Josh Tyrangiel, “We’re chuffed — I think I used that right — to be partnering with BBC Global News to bring our Peabody and Emmy-winning journalism to hundreds of millions of homes around the globe. The BBC is the gold standard, and Vice News is truly honored to be part of its offering."

Vice News Tonight launched on HBO in October 2016, an expansion for Vice on the network after three years of producing docuseries Vice. The daily show focuses on on-the-ground reporting that gives viewers access new people and stories. The company won a Peabody earlier this week for its Vice News Tonight report on the Charlottesville protests that turned violent.

The first episode of Vice News This Week will air April 28.