Matthew McConaughey Lives Life to the Fullest in 'The Beach Bum' Trailer

Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg, Stefania LaVie Owen and Martin Lawrence also star in the Harmony Korine film.

The first trailer for The Beach Bum was released on Friday.

The film follows the misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives his life to the fullest.

Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg, Stefania LaVie Owen and Martin Lawrence also star in the film, which was written and directed by Harmony Korine.

The trailer opens with Moondog shopping at a convenience store. "You don't sell acid, do you?" he asked the employee. When he is told that they do not sell acid, he responded, "That's too bad."

"I write poetry," Moondog says in a voiceover before clips of him partying in only a bathing suit are played to give the audience a glimpse of his wild lifestyle.

Moondog's wife Minnie (Fisher) is then seen out at a nice meal with friends. "Moondog's from another dimension," she says as more clips of her husband's wild antics while under the influence of drugs and alcohol are shown.

In one clip, Moondog shows up to a party wearing a yellow dress and sailor hat. "Moondog, you look like shit," says Lingerie (Snoop Dogg). "I look like I always look," he responds.

"Life's a fucking rodeo. I'm gonna suck the nectar out of it and fuck it raw 'til the wheels come off," says Moondog as he is seen enjoying a number of drinks and watching a firework show.

The Beach Bum will hit theaters on March 22. Watch the full trailer above.