Spirit Awards: 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Team Dedicates Best Feature Win to James Baldwin

Barry Jenkins' 'If Beale Street Could Talk' led the 2019 Spirit Awards winners.

If Beale Street Could Talk won big at the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, earning a number of nods including the show's top prize, best feature.

Michael Keaton presented the award to producers Adele Romanski, Barry Jenkins and their team. Jenkins also won best director for the James Baldwin-adapted novel of the same name.

Romanski thanked the Baldwin estate and the author himself, "without whom none of us would be standing up here."

Just two years ago, the If Beale Street Could Talk producers won the same award for Moonlight. "It's so nice to be standing back up here with the same family two years later, and some new members too," Romanski said.

She continued, recalling what Glenn Close said — "It's really, really only ever about the work, no matter what you're wearing, no matter what red carpet you walk on, no matter what people say to you," — in her acceptance speech for best female lead.

"I really liked what Glenn had to say, that it's about the work. I think that's true," Romanski said. "I think we would all agree it's very much about the work. And there's so much good work in this room today, so really, congrats to everybody. And I know that sounds like a thing you say, but I really, genuinely, deeply mean that."

If Beale Street Could Talk prevailed in the category over Eighth Grade, First Reformed, Leave No Trace, and You Were Never Really Here.

This year's Spirit Awards mark a departure from previous shows, as none of the five films nominated for best feature are nominated for the Academy's equivalent award, best picture — something that hasn't happened since 2008. In fact, only two of the best feature nominees are competing in other categories at tomorrow's Oscars: If Beale Street Could Talk and First Reformed.

The sudden lack of correlation between Film Independent and Academy voters could be attributed to a number of factors — including the Spirit Awards' specific celebration of "independent" movies, defined by the rules committee as those with "uniqueness of vision" and "original/provocative subject matter" — many of this year's Oscar frontrunners were excluded because of their budgets, such as Vice, A Star Is Born, Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Black Panther. Two other Oscar noms for best picture, The Favourite and Roma, were only eligible in the Spirits' best international film category.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards aired on IFC and were hosted by Aubrey Plaza in Santa Monica.