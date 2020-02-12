Beanie Feldstein, Effie T. Brown Set for Athena Film Festival Honors (Exclusive)

The female-focused Barnard College event will recognize the directors of 'Someone Great' and 'I Am Woman' and revealed its panel lineup and the unproduced screenplays on its Black List-inspired Athena List.

The Athena Film Festival has revealed more of its lineup — including screenings of Frozen 2 and Little Women and a panel with the Silence Breakers who've accused Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men in the entertainment industry of sexual misconduct — and its plans to honor Beanie Feldstein, Effie T. Brown and others at its 10th annual festival.

The female-focused event, set to run Feb. 27-March 1 at New York City's Barnard College, highlights women's leadership onscreen and in real life. The festival will honor producer and GameChanger CEO Effie T. Brown, actress Beanie Feldstein and writer/director/producer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great, Sweet/Vicious) at an awards ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The festival will also honor the director of the previously announced opening film, the Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman, Unjoo Moon, who will receive the new Athena Breakthrough Award, sponsored by Netflix, a $25,000 prize designed to elevate female filmmakers and given to a first- or second-time female filmmaker whose project has not yet secured U.S. distribution.

“The Athena Film Festival is thrilled to commemorate this incredible group of honorees whose talent brings unique voices and artistic vision to the industry and continues to pave the way for future generations of women filmmakers,” said Athena Film Festival co-founder Kathryn Kolbert. “We are very grateful to have Effie, Beanie, Jennifer and Unjoo join us for the festival and look forward to celebrating their achievements and seeing what triumphs are in store for them.”

Continuing to honor those seeking to tell women's stories, the Athena Film Festival has announced the winners of its Black List-inspired slate of unproduced screenplays about female leaders. This year's selections are Auto High by Nina Kentsis, Mother-Daughter by Tricia Lee, Noor by Nijla Mu'min, Over It by Joy Goodwin and What the Eyes Don't See by Cherien Dabis. Finalists are Bell by Dyana Winkler and Darcy Brislin, Redwood Summer by Rangeley Wallace and Stampede by Sontenish Myers. Past Athena List selections include the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex and Chinonye Chukwu's Alfre Woodard starrer Clemency.

“The introduction of the Athena List has made women-driven narratives about female leaders a priority, and we are pleased to present this year’s list of dynamic scripts,” said Melissa Silverstein, Athena Film Festival co-founder and artistic director and founder of Women and Hollywood. “We are also excited about the additional films in this year’s lineup ranging from a recent breakout at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to Academy Award-nominated features, as well as one previous Athena List-winning screenplay.”

Additionally, the festival, which announced part of its lineup last month, will feature screenings of Clemency, Black Christmas, Frozen 2, Little Women, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Radioactive and Women in Motion.

And there will be an array of master classes and panels featuring industry leaders, including a panel featuring the Silence Breakers, women who accused Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men in the entertainment industry of sexual misconduct.

The festival was co-founded by Barnard's Athena Center for Leadership Studies and Women and Hollywood.

More information about this year's festival is available here.