From Beanie Feldstein to Jonathan Majors: What's Next for This Year's Awards Season Breakouts

These acting and directing talents — including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lulu Wang and Archie Yates — won't be slowing down anytime soon. Their follow-up projects involve working with Nicole Kidman, Aaron Sorkin, Richard Linklater and Ryan Murphy.

Many actors in contention during awards season are already booking notable gigs after their breakout performances.

This year's youngest success story could be Archie Yates, the affable sidekick Yorkie in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit. The 11-year-old U.K. native will star in Disney+'s Home Alone reboot that also stars Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., who leads two awards contenders — Trey Edward Shults' Waves and Julius Onah's Luce — has three projects booked: Aaron Sorkin's long-gestating Trial of the Chicago 7, the movie musical Covers from director Nisha Ganatra and the love story The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.

Jonathan Majors was an in-demand talent before he started racking up accolades (including Gotham Award and Indie Spirit noms) for his role in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He was already tapped by Spike Lee and Jordan Peele for their latest projects — the Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods and HBO's Lovecraft Country, respectively — but recently booked a J.D. Dillard-directed Korean War drama titled Devotion.

Majors' Last Black Man co-star Jimmie Fails (who made his feature acting debut in the film) has booked a gig starring alongside Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in the Bron Studios drama Pieces of a Woman.

Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein has landed a project that would keep her working for at least the next two decades. Along with Ben Platt and Blake Jenner, she will star in Richard Linklater and Blumhouse's movie adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along, which the Boyhood director will be filming in parts over the next 20 years. Plus, she'll lead the newest season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: Impeachment, portraying Monica Lewinsky.

Feldstein's Booksmart director, Olivia Wilde has booked her next two directing projects: an untitled holiday comedy for Universal and the thriller Don't Worry, Darling, which landed at New Line after a bidding war.

Another director who has broken out this year, The Farewell's Lulu Wang, will write, executive produce and direct episodes of Amazon's Nicole Kidman-backed series The Expatriates. The project, which has a straight-to-series order and will mark Wang's first foray into television, follows a group of close-knit expatriates living in Hong Kong. Wang has also set her next feature directorial effort, Children of the New World, a sci-fi story based on a collection of short stories of the same name.

This story first appeared in a January stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.