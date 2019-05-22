Beanie Feldstein on Working With "Icon" Lisa Kudrow in 'Booksmart'

The actress also spoke about first meeting Olivia Wilde, who directed the film, at a party at Anna Wintour's house, where she tried "not to touch anything or hurt anything."

Beanie Feldstein opened up about how she met Booksmart director Olivia Wilde when she visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

"So the first time I met Olivia, I was at Anna Wintour's house," the actress revealed. "I'm a human wrecking ball, so I was trying not to touch anything or hurt anything."

Feldstein explained that the Vogue editor-in-chief throws annual parties during the Tony Awards season for people working in theater. While she starred in Hello, Dolly! at the time, Wilde was in 1984.

"I walked down the stairs — again, trying not to touch anything — and I just see this goddess sparkling and she's like, 'Beanie!' And I was like, 'There can't be another Beanie. I don't know another Beanie,'" she recalled. "But I was like, 'There is no way Olivia Wilde is talking to me' and little did I know she had me in mind for this beautiful, funny, amazing movie that I'm so proud to be a part of."

The actress also spoke about meeting her "icon" Lisa Kudrow on the set of Booksmart.

"I was lucky enough to be in Neighbors 2, and she had an incredible cameo in Neighbors 2," Feldstein said about Kudrow's involvement in the 2016 movie. "I knew she was gonna be on set that day and I was like, 'May I stay and watch?' And they were like, 'Of course.' And I was like, 'It's my first film. I don't know what I'm doing.'"

"I stayed to watch and the whole time the crew was like, 'We can bring you over and introduce you.' And I was like, 'I can't do it. I'm too nervous,'" she said. "So I totally chickened out during Neighbors 2."

Feldstein had a second chance to meet Kudrow when the Friends actress was cast to play co-star Kaitlyn Dever's mom in Booksmart. "I was like, 'It's happening. I'm meeting Phoebe Buffay and Valerie Cherish. It's happening,'" she said. "I'm meeting Pheebs. And I didn't breathe the entire two days she was working cause I love her so much."

"She's a queen," Feldstein added.

The actress also shared an anecdote about rehearsing for a "nerve wrecking" scene that featured Feldstein and Dever's characters having their first fight. While she and Dever lived together while working on the film, the co-stars wanted the scene to be as raw as possible and opted to not rehearse it together before they filmed.

In need of someone to help her run lines, Feldstein recruited her mother for the job. "So this 60-year-old woman from Long Island is running this incredibly emotional scene with me and she's like, 'Molly, you're being a bad friend,'" she said as she imitated her mother. "I'm trying not to laugh and I'm trying really hard to memorize the lines and she sends me off to go film the scene that day and she's like, 'Bye Bean.' And all I hear is Billy Crystal from The Princess Bride saying, 'Have fun storming the castle!"'

