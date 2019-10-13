Bear Grylls Launches New Production Company Under Banijay Group

The Natural Studios will develop scripted and unscripted adventure fare.

Bear Grylls is about to start another adventure, launching is own production company under Banijay Group.

Called The Natural Studios, Grylls and partner Delbert Shoopman will launch the label under the French group behind Survivor, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Wife Swap. Emmy-nominated Grylls and his You vs. Wild producer Shoopman will serve as co-CEOs.

The studio will develop Grylls' signature unscripted adventure series, and expand into scripted content.

“It has been such a journey for Delbert and I to get to the stage where we can build out our adventure shows under our own studio,” said Grylls. “At its heart this is about building the ultimate home of adventure programming worldwide. The Natural Studios will be providing a home for the best adventure talent to help them create shows with us that inspire and move people to go for it in their lives and to never give up.”

“In a crowded marketplace, with many new players, only strong talents can cut through and as the face of adventure globally, Bear does just this. Both he and Del bring an incredibly strong portfolio and track record in this space and fit harmoniously with our existing catalogue of world-class adventure entertainment brands,” said Banijay Group CEO Marco Bassetti.

The deal was brokered by ACF Investment Bank, as advisors to Grylls and Shoopman.