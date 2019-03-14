Tribeca: Danny Boyle's Beatles Movie 'Yesterday' Set as Closing Night Film

The Lower Manhattan festival will also feature anniversary screenings of 'Say Anything' and 'Apocalypse Now,' it was revealed today.

The Tribeca Film Festival has unveiled more of its feature film programming ahead of its 2019 edition, set to take place from April 24-May 5 in New York City.

The 18th annual event will close with the world premiere of Danny Boyle's Beatles film Yesterday, written by Richard Curtis from a story by Jack Barth and Curtis. The Universal movie, set to hit theaters June 28, stars Himesh Patel as a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town who after a mysterious bus accident wakes up to discover the Beatles never existed as he introduces their songs to a world that's never heard them and his fame explodes. The movie, screening at Tribeca on May 4, also stars Lily James and Kate McKinnon.

“This isn’t a time travel movie but it feels like introducing the Beatles music to America for the first time-again,” Boyle said in a statement. “Absolutely delighted that our film has been chosen to be the closing film of the Tribeca Film Festival. A great honor in a great city.”

In addition to previously-announced anniversary screenings of Reality Bites and This Is Spinal Tap, Tribeca will feature anniversary screenings of Say Anything — with a post-screening panel featuring director Cameron Crowe, executive producer James L. Brooks and the cast — and Apocalypse Now, with a never-before-seen restored version of the film, entitled Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, remastered in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos from a 4K scan of the original negative. The Apocalypse Now, 40th anniversary screening, will be followed by a discussion with director Francis Ford Coppola. The Reality Bites and Spinal Tap screenings will also be followed by discussions with the creative teams behind those films.

Crowe said in a statement, "Cameron Crowe said, “Can’t believe it’s been 30 years since we made Say Anything…The movie grew out of many inspiring conversations with James L. Brooks, and a quest to bring a new kind of romantic couple to the screen. Out of those many afternoons came the script, the opportunity to direct my own screenplay, and the great adventure of working with these wonderful actors, among them John Mahoney, Lili Taylor, Joan and John Cusack and Ione Skye. And, of course, Eric Stoltz as The Rooster. We also had the gift of Peter Gabriel allowing us to use his extremely personal song, “In Your Eyes.” No other song ever worked coming out of that boombox. Big thanks to Paula Weinstein and the Tribeca Film Festival for bringing us together for this anniversary screening, and a chance to watch the movie again on the big screen with old friends and a brand-new audience.”

Coppola said: “Restoring Apocalypse Now: Final Cut forty years later has been a tremendous undertaking and joy that I am thrilled to be able to share with the world for the first time at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The audience will be able to see, hear and feel this film how I always hoped it could be—from the first ‘bang' to the final whimper."

The festival also announced Thursday that it would present world premiere gala screenings of docs about Phish lead singer Trey Anastasio, titled Between Me and My Mind, followed by a performance by the Trey Anastasio Band, and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, titled The Good, The Bad, The Hungry, which will serve as the opener for the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

And Tribeca is presenting a big-screen showing of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope on May 4th.