Beau Willimon Re-elected as Writers Guild East President

Showrunner Beau Willimon was re-elected as president of the Writers Guild of America East on Thursday in an election that saw numerous other incumbents returned to office as well.

Kathy McGee was elected vp and secretary-treasurer Bob Schneider was re-elected.

The election did not feature the drama of the WGA West election which concluded two days ago and was seen as a referendum on the WGA’s campaign against the major agencies. That contest garnered a record-high turnout of 58 percent, while the WGA East election brought out votes from only 21.32 percent of eligible voters (5,919).

Elected as Freelance members on the Council were Bonnie Datt (incumbent), Josh Gondelman, Dru Johnston, Courtney Simon (inc.), David Simon (inc.) and Amy Sohn (i).

Reelected as Staff members on the Council were Kim Kelly, Hamilton Nolan and Phil Pilato. Freelance members work in film, television and digital media, and staff members work in television, radio and digital news shops under the Guild’s jurisdiction.

The WGAE does not release numerical voting results.