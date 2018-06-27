Timothee Chalamet Struggles With Drug Addiction in 'Beautiful Boy' Trailer

The film also stars Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan.

The first trailer for Amazon Studios' upcoming drama movie Beautiful Boy has been released.

The dialogue-heavy trailer opens with David Sheff (Steve Carell) meeting his son Nic (Timothee Chalamet) at a diner. When David asks Nic how he's doing, the son responds, "I'm doing great. You know, just doing what needs to be done."

After Nic struggles to form a coherent sentence, David responds, "Why don't we just have lunch and talk? We can do that, right?" After Nic nods, David continues, "You think that you have this under control."

"I understand why I do things. It doesn't make me any different," says Nic. "You're just embarrassed because I was, like, you know, this amazing thing. Like your special creation or something and you don't like who I am now."

David asks, "Who are you, Nic?" He responds, "This is me, dad. Here, this is who I am." After David says that he is not acting like the son he's always known, Nic says, "What are you doing, huh? You always got to be controlling everything all the time."

In another scene, it is revealed that Nic has gone missing as David drives around and makes phone calls in search of his son. Throughout the trailer, viewers learn that Nic struggles with a methamphetamine addiction.

During a montage that shows their happier moments, including surfing adventures and car rides, David says in a voiceover, "There are moments that I look at him, this kid that I raised, who I thought I knew inside and out and I wonder who he is."

"I thought we were close. I thought we were closer than most fathers and sons," David tells Nic as the son is seen taking methamphetamine pills in another scene. He tells his father, "I felt better than I ever had, so I just kept on doing it."

"This isn't us. This isn't who we are," yells David. Throughout the trailer, viewers are shown glimpses of the highs and lows experienced by the father-son duo.

In another scene he yells, "My son is out there and I don't know what he's doing. I don’t know how to help him." A woman offscreen tells him that he can't help his son.

"I don't feel like I have a disease. This isn't like cancer," Nic says as he fights back tears. "This is my choice. I put myself here."

Another scene shows David telling Nic's mother, Vicki (Amy Ryan), that he failed as a father. She responds, "I can't do it alone."

"I need to find a way to fill this black hole in me," says Nic as David looks through his son's drawings. "I still have a family. I want them to be proud of me."

"What you have, you're gonna find it again. You're gonna get it back," says David as happy moments throughout Nic's life are shown.

"Do you know how much I love you? I love you more than everything," David tells a young Nic in a flashback. The trailer concludes as the father and son hug throughout different ages until they hug in the current day and Nic says, "Everything."

Beautiful Boy is based on David Sheff's memoir Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction. The film is set to hit theaters Oct. 12. Watch the full trailer below.