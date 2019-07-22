Tom Hanks Becomes Mister Rogers in First Trailer for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

The Marielle Heller-directed film, which also stars Matthew Rhys, will be released in November.

Tom Hanks would like to be your neighbor.

On Monday, the first trailer for Sony's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was released.

Longer than two minutes, the first video preview of the film shows the Oscar-winning actor embodying Fred Rogers, the beloved educator and children's TV personality.

The film follows cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) as he reluctantly accepts an assignment to profile Mister Rogers.

The two men become close along the way as Vogel discovers Rogers truly is one of the kindest, most caring human beings.

Marielle Heller directed from a screenplay by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Chris Cooper, Susan Kelechi Watson, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett and Tammy Blanchard also star in the film.

The title is inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood theme song that began, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”

The film will be released Nov. 22.

Watch the trailer above.