'Beauty and the Beast' Producer Mandeville Films Signs First-Look Deal With Universal (Exclusive)

Mandeville Films is leaving its Disney home of 20-plus years and moving to Universal.

Mandeville Films/TV, the production banner behind the hits Beauty and the Beast and Wonder, has signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

The move is a marked shift for the company, run by longtime partners David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, as it had been housed at Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures since the 1990s.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but insiders say the goal is for the duo to make a broad swath of commercially minded movies.

"David and Todd are high-quality storytellers with commercial sensibilities and deep relationships throughout the industry," said Universal's president of production, Peter Cramer, in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome them and their team at Mandeville to the Universal family and look forward to a great creative partnership."

Hoberman, who was previously Disney's president of production, founded Mandeville in 1995, signing a first-look then. Lieberman became his partner in 2001.

"Disney has been an incredible journey for me, working both as an executive and producer for the last 32 years," stated Hoberman. "I have great admiration for everyone I've worked with over the years, and Todd and I have loved the process of making movies there. We are excited to be moving to Universal, as it has been a studio I've had great respect for. [Universal chairman Donna Langley] and Peter are a formidable team, and we are so thrilled to have the opportunity to call Universal our new home in Todd's and my next chapter."

Added Lieberman: "My 20 years at Disney have been incredibly joyful, and I'm beyond proud of what we accomplished together. I'm now thrilled for David and I to be joining forces with Universal and its team under Donna and Peter's leadership. As a movie fan and filmmaker, I can't wait to be a part of the Universal family."

Over the last two decades, Mandeville has produced feature films that have grossed more than $4.5 billion worldwide. Their slate includes a wide variety of genres, anchored by character-driven stories with universal, often uplifting, themes.

Mandeville made numerous movies for Disney, ranging from Beast, which grossed $1.2 billion dollars and broke box-office records, to the recent Muppets films, to the Ryan Reynolds-Sandra Bullock 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal.

It also produced beyond the Disney lot. The company was not only behind the Oscar-winning drama The Fighter, it was involved in Lionsgate's YA franchise The Divergent series and produced the Jake Gyllenhaal Boston Marathon bombing drama Stronger. Feel-good weepie Wonder, the adaptation of the R.J. Palacio YA book, became a surprise hit when it made over $300 million worldwide.

Hoberman and Lieberman are currently in preproduction on The Aeronauts for Amazon Studios. The project, a 19th century hot-air balloon drama, will star Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones and will shoot this summer.