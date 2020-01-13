Beauty Guru Nikkie de Jager Comes Out as a Transgender Woman: "I Am Taking Back My Own Power"

"Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances," she told fans in a video.

YouTube beauty star Nikkie de Jager (better known by her username NikkieTutorials) has made a career not only thanks to her superior makeup skills, but also thanks to her willingness to open up about her personal life. And now, the star is letting the world know who she is with a powerful video.

On Monday, Jager posted a video titled "I'm Coming Out," in which she revealed to her fans that she is a transgender woman. "Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances. It looks like that chance has been taken away from me, so today I am taking back my own power," she said in her 17-minute video. "When I was younger I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender."

The star, who has done makeup with the likes of Lady Gaga, Jessie J, Bebe Rexha and more, told fans her story, saying that she has identified as a woman her whole life and began her transition as early as the age of 6. "People at my school knew, and I think by the age of 7, 8, I fully wore girls' clothes only and the teachers were so supportive about it," she said in her video. At age 14, Jager says she began taking hormones and growth stoppers, and by age 19, had "fully transitioned" while posting on YouTube.

Jager told her fans that for a long time, she hadn't said anything because she wasn't interested in dealing with the amount of labels that came with coming out, and made it clear that she is still the same person her fans know her to be. "Planet Earth is full of labels, and I never felt comforable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity," she said. "I am Nikki. I am me, we don't need labels. If we're going to put a label on it, yes, I am transgender. But at the end of the day, I am me."

The YouTuber also revealed that she was not only bullied for being trans while growing up, but also claims that she was blackmailed by individuals, who claimed they would out her to her fans. "At first, it was frightening to know that there are people out there that are so evil, that they can't respect someone's true identity ... So to the people who tried to blackmail me and thought they could really mess up my life with that, this one's for you," she said, before raising her middle finger to the camera.

Throughout the video, the star also spoke about her boyfriend's constant support of her transition, and her personal journey toward coming out. In closing her video, Jager sent a message to her fans who find themselves in a similar situation to her: "If you feel like you're trapped and there is no way out, know that it gets better. Trust me, it gets better."

Check out Nikkie de Jager's full coming out video below:

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.