Beauty Inside Out: A-List Approved Facials in Venice, VR Manicures in Beverly Hills, K-Pop's Favorite Sheet Mask

The latest happenings in the world of beauty, health and wellness.

Beauty Inside Out rounds up Hollywood beauty, fitness and wellness news, from products, pop-ups and trends to spa, salon and fitness studio openings.

Hollywood's Boho Skin Care Destination Opens A New Studio

Bi-coastal holistic beauty gurus Tess and Sadie Adams have built up a devoted following of A-list bohemians including Shalom Harlow, Naomi Watts, Alessandra Ambrosio and Shiva Rose thanks to their non-invasive yet age-defying microcurrent face and body treatments and craniosacral massage.

Now they have opened a new Take Care outpost in a sprawling, light filled loft on Abbot Kinney Boulevard with an expanded spa menu offering meditation classes and hair services by Moe Smith (formerly of Trephin Salon and considered one of Boston’s most talented colorists).

“Microcurrent is a tried and true way to effectively support tissue into more optimal functionality without needing to provoke a healing response,” says Sadie of the natural alternative to injectables, lasers and peels that leaves the skin lifted and glowing.

VR Spa Treatments Are The New Staycation

Stuck in town this summer? Bellacures nail salon in Beverly Hills (fans include Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz and Demi Moore) has just introduced a Virtual Reality Mani Pedi: an immersive experience that allows customers to take a mini break during the course of their treatment with the help of a VR headset.

“Virtual reality is an incredible and futuristic way to transform the salon experience,” says owner Gerard Quiroga. “Many of our clients come to unplug and escape the day. This service enhances that as we are able to take them to beautiful, scenic locations and create a truly idyllic experience.”

Options include catching the sunset on Hanalei Point on Kauai's North Shore while your hands and feet are exfoliated with a coffee scrub and massaged with coconut scented lotion or sitting next to a babbling brook in Allegheny State Park in New York, while a mud mask and forest scented lotion massage evoke the great outdoors, all without ever having to give up your beauty products to the TSA.

Korea’s Best Selling K-Pop Approved Sheet Mask Comes Stateside

Korean skincare, better known as K-Beauty, is known for bringing cutting edge products to the market — think bubble masks, glass skin and snail slime serums. Now Korea’s bestselling sheet mask line, Mediheal (there are five masks sold every second) is coming to the U.S. The masks cost just $1.99 each and fans include K-Pop phenomena BTS and star make up artist Daniel Martin, whose clients include Elisabeth Moss, Jessica Alba, Gemma Chan and Meghan Markle (he did her wedding makeup).

“My stepmother is Korean and the seven-step Korean skincare routine is no joke," Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. “This is all seven steps in one product and I use it on all my clients before applying their makeup.” His favorite? The Mediheal N.M.F sheet mask which contains hyaluronic acid, mineral-rich sea salt, peptides and mega-humectant snow mushrooms for deep hydration.

Yogi Kyle Miller Launches A Summer Video Series

If you didn’t bag a spot on one of yoga teacher Kyle Miller’s FOMO-inducing destination retreats in Sicily or Montana this summer, you’ll be glad to hear that the cofounder of LOVE Yoga studios in Montauk, Venice and Silver Lake has just launched an online video series. “Everyone is all over the place during the summer and these videos give my students a thread of wellness they can grasp on to,” says Miller, whose devotees include everyone from Jonah Hill to the Olsen twins. “I still believe in celebrating, indulging and breaking out of your routine while on vacation so I wanted to create something that allowed my clients to do just that while still feeling good.”

The three sessions include a meditation and breathwork video, a twenty minute class is “for those who just want to get their workout in and fast”; and Miller’s 45-minute signature class, “an indulgent, joint-healing warmup, some real meat in the middle, and a nervous system-soothing cool down of deep stretches.”

Cult Skincare Brand Augustinus Bader Exclusively Launches The Body Cream

German stem-cell scientist Dr. Augustinus Bader’s eponymous line of face creams already has a cult following and devotees including Shailene Woodley, Victoria Beckham, Ashley Graham and Kate Bosworth. So when luxury beauty boutique Violet Grey’s founder Cassandra Grey found out a body cream was in the works, she got fifty sneak peak lab samples to send to skincare-obsessed friends like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jaime King and Hollywood esthetician Joanna Czech, creating some major buzz on social media and an inevitable waiting list.

Like The Cream, The Body Cream's hero ingredient is a patented 'Trigger Factor Complex' which reduces the signs of aging, repairs damage caused by environmental stressors, awakens dormant stem cells, and ramps up the skin’s natural renewal processes. “The surprising thing about this particular cream is that nearly half of our supply is being purchased by our male customers. Men love it, especially movie star men,” Grey told The Hollywood Reporter. The Body Cream ($165) is available exclusively at Violet Grey until August.

Hollywood Dermatologist Dr. Lancer's Latest Anti-Aging Products

One of Hollywood's favorite dermatologists and anti-aging experts (clients include Jennifer Lopez, Candace Cameron Bure, Ryan Seacrest and Channing Tatum) is launching two new products aimed to address the increasingly common complaints of adult acne and parched skin: a Clarifying Detox Mask with Green Tea + 3% Sulfur and a Soothe & Hydrate Serum with Hyaluronic Acid.

“It might surprise you, but acne and aging are triggered by the same mechanisms – at the root of both are changes in the balance of the epidermis,” says Dr Lancer. “This mask helps clarify and detox skin and reduce redness.”

Meanwhile, he recommends using the serum not just all over the face and neck but also around the eyes and even the eyelids to soothe, smooth and hydrate. “This formulation has multiple stages of release for extended benefits,” he says. “It also restores the skin’s barrier function to prevent dehydration.” The products are meant to be used with his signature three step method that stars swear by.

Spoke & Weal Relaunches West Hollywood Hair Salon With A Social Bar

The go-to salon for stars who like to keep a low profile (think Sia, Lizzy Kaplan and Kate Bosworth) is now even bigger and better after a renovation that expanded the West Hollywood location to nearly double the original size, flooded it with natural light with six new skylights and 16 foot raised ceilings, and added more chairs and shampoo beds.

Owners Jon Reyman and Christine Thompson, both New York Fashion Week veterans, are respectively known for their dry cutting technique and corrective color expertise, and personally train every member of staff at their seven and counting salons across the country. Because regular root touch ups and highlights are so time-consuming, there is also a new lounge area and "social bar" where clients can plug in and get work done or take meetings while processing.

"The Social Bar makes it easier to be social, or work on projects, while being an arms length away from the action,” says Reyman.