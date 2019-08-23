Beauty Inside Out: Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Oil, On-Demand Hollywood Beauty Treatments

Philip B. has a luxurious new hair treatment to salvage dry, damaged summer hair

Celebrity hair guru Philip B. is our summer hair savior

No cuts, no color, just deeply restorative hair and scalp treatments are what you will find on the menu at celebrity hair guru Philip B.’ s appointment only WeHo atelier. Brand new — and perfect for reviving hair that’s been overexposed to a summer’s worth of sun, sand and swim — is the Signature Oil Treatment ($700). The treatment starts with Philip thoroughly exfoliating the scalp using his Stroke of Genius brush before applying his cult Rejuvenating Oil, which Nicole Kidman uses to prep for the red carpet by letting it soak in her hair overnight. Custom blended with actives like pharmaceutical grade peppermint oil to relieve tension in the scalp muscles, CBD oil to treat psoriasis, and lavender oil for dehydration, the bespoke blend is massaged into the scalp and warmed to penetrate the follicle. Hair is then cleansed and conditioned, and blown out leaving it looking and feeling like new. “The treatment detoxes and stimulates the scalp and the oil is like food for the hair,” says Philip, who has worked with Mick Jagger, Iman and Prince. “It plumps the ends, adds length and a bounce that makes you look ten years younger.” Email events@blupr.com to book.

Botox and more at the touch of a button

oncierge service Regi , a beauty booking platform launched by Allergan (the pharmaceutical company behind Botox, Juvederm and Latisse), is making navigating the burgeoning Los Angeles beauty scene a lot easier. The carefully curated list of providers includes not only L.A.’s leading aesthetic dermatologists Alexander Rivkin and Leif Rogers, but also a seriously impressive roster of A-list go-to salons, spas and wellness destinations including Striiike (Mandy Moore and Emily Blunt’s one-stop beauty studio); Dominique Bossavy (the insider’s semi-permanent makeup specialist); Ricari Studios (the under-the-radar endermologie spot); Francesca Paige Beauty (a red carpet facial favorite); and Surya Spa (where Gwyneth Paltrow and Busy Phillips do Ayuvedic detoxes). The site offers everything from injectables, laser treatments, cryotherapy and gel manicures to facials and hair services along with insider tips on everything from parking to protocol. Their c can also help users to identify which treatment they want based on concerns — frown lines, thinning lips, stubborn pockets of fat and so on — then connect them with qualified providers in their area and even handle appointments.

Retouch IRL from Intraceuticals

Intraceuticals has a serious celebrity following thanks to their game-changing Oxygen Facial beloved by everyone from Cate Blanchett to Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore. Now, 17 years after breaking onto the scene, the Australian-based brand is launching RETOUCH by Intraceuticals , developed with the millennial consumer in mind and consisting of five fragrance-free, paraben-free, alcohol-free, gluten-free, silicon-free, PEG-free serums. All five serums are designed to be used in conjunction with each other or customized to create a tailored regime. The Hyaluronic Base Serum should be applied after cleansing to provide intense hydration for the skin, then supplemented with the Lift, Eyes, Lines and Highlight serums as needed. Makeup artist and brand ambassador Gina Brooke, who has worked with Madonna, Anne Hathaway and Cher, says, “I always love to use a hyaluronic serum on all of my make-up clients. Being able to customize your serum to target problem areas such as dark circles and redness allows a bespoke approach to skincare which means you get a perfect boost where and when you need it.”

Hollywood’s must-have recovery tool is finally available to try before you buy

You’ve probably seen videos of Mark Wahlberg, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Adam Levine and Ashley Graham massaging their aching limbs with this cordless vibrating handheld device that looks like a cross between a power drill and jackhammer. Now Theragun , the leader in what’s been dubbed "percussive massage therapy," is opening a brick and mortar boutique in Westfield Century City where customers can experience the high-frequency, high-amplitude neuromuscular device that provides muscle recovery and pain relief first hand. Fifteen minute whole body Relaxation Experiences will cost just $25 (in comparison the G3 Pro device costs $399 to buy) and will be administered by the brand’s trained, certified specialists and specifically designed to melt away muscle tension, soreness, tightness and stress, while gently, yet effectively, calming the nervous system.

