Beautycon Postponed Until December Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The L.A. makeup convention is moving from August to December.

Makeup lovers will have to wait — Beautycon is postponing its L.A. convention this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The annual convention has changed its dates from Aug. 1 and 2 to Dec. 5 and 6. "Due to COVID-19 concerns and the strong recommendations of our brand partners, talent, consumers and public health officials we have rescheduled BeautyconLA," reads a statement on the website. "While we are optimistic that COVID-19 will be better understood by summer, many of our partners have been impacted by the delays and closures of their partners throughout Asia and other parts of the world."

All tickets purchased for the L.A. cosmetics event will be honored for the new dates (admission packages ranged from $99.99 to $1,999.999). Last year's Beautycon welcomed speakers Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rowland and founders of beauty brands including Huda Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills. With attendees in the thousands, Beautycon's rescheduling is in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom's new ban on gatherings of more than 250 for the time being.

Beautycon New York remains scheduled for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, while its Tokyo counterpart was postponed to 2021.

Since Wednesday, cancelations include the NBA season, Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere premiere, the Juno Awards, A Quiet Place II release date, CinemaCon, the GLAAD Media Awards and the Kids' Choice Awards. The ACM awards are set to proceed despite the pandemic.

Some L.A. events have yet to alter their plans, including Pasadena Playhouse's benefit on March 14 with John C. Reilly and Simon Helberg; a Playboy x Missguided collab party on March 12 at H Club; a Billabong x Sincerely Jules collaboration launch on March 12 at Bend Goods; Anthropologie hosting an Artist Studio Series with the creative director of Clare V on March 13 at Westfield Century City; and a Sol de Janeiro perfume debut at Avenue on March 16.

Larger festivals, including South by Southwest, Stagecoach and Coachella, have already been canceled or moved back.