Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s Son, Dies at 21

Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s son with her former partner Julie Cypher, has died. He was 21.

A post Wednesday on the singer-songwriter and activist's Twitter account shared the news: "We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME."

Etheridge and Cypher had two children together — a daughter, Bailey, and son, Beckett. Cypher became pregnant with the children via artificial insemination, and the biological father was later revealed to be singer-songwriter David Crosby.

At the time of publication, a cause of death has not been revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out for comment.

