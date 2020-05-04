Michelle Obama Gives "Unplugged" Look at Her Life in 'Becoming' Trailer

The doc, which shares a name with Obama's 2018 memoir, recounts those stories and follows the former first lady on the 34-city tour she went on to promote the book.

Michelle Obama gives an intimate look at her life before, during and after her role as the first lady of the United States of America in the trailer for Netflix's Becoming.

The documentary feature shares the name of Obama's best-selling 2018 memoir and recounts some of the same history of her life, including her time at the White House. Additionally, the doc moves beyond the memoir and follows Obama on the 34-city tour she went on to promote the book.

Becoming marks the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Nadia Hallgren, while it originated from former President Barack Obama and the former first lady's production company Higher Ground. The company signed an exclusive pact with Netflix in 2018.

The trailer opens with Obama sharing that she was born and raised in the South Side of Chicago. "That tells you as much about me as you need to know," she says to the camera. Obama then describes "the typical working class community" she grew up in.

"So little of who I am happened in those eight years," Obama says of her time at the White House, noting that her earlier history played a much bigger role in who she is.

The following clip shows Obama on her book tour as she discusses being underestimated by her high school guidance counselor, which is touched on in the memoir.

Obama later speaks to a group of young women. When one asks how she perseveres as a black woman, she responds, "We can't afford to wait for the world to be equal to start feeling seen. I feel like I gotta share with you all that the energy that's out there is much better than what we see."

A montage follows of Obama interacting with her mother, husband and a group of girls as she encourages the viewers to share their stories in order "to break down barriers."

"This is totally me. Unplugged for the first time," Obama says at the conclusion of the trailer.

Becoming will be available to stream on Netflix on May 6. The surprise release date was announced just last week.

