'Beetlejuice' Musical Set to Open on Broadway in Spring 2019

The stage adaptation of the hit 1988 movie will make its Big Apple debut in March.

The world premiere of the stage musical adaptation of Beetlejuice is set to take place in Washington, D.C., this fall before it makes its way to Broadway at New York's Winter Garden Theatre in the spring.

Beetlejuice's D.C. engagement at the National Theatre will begin Oct. 14 and end Nov. 18. Though exact dates have yet to be revealed, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions on Thursday announced that the show will make its New York debut in March, with an official opening in April.

The Winter Garden Theatre currently houses Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical adaptation of School of Rock, which will conclude its three-year stint on the Great White Way on Jan. 20.

Beetlejuice's Broadway announcement comes weeks after key casting was revealed. Tony nominee Alex Brightman will play the titular character, while Sophia Anne Caruso, who was featured in the David Bowie musical Lazarus and made her Broadway debut in Blackbird, will star as goth enthusiast teen Lydia Deetz. Theater vets Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, Adam Dennheisser and Kelvin Moon, among others, are also part of the cast.

The show is directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, with an original score by Eddie Perfect, who also penned songs for the King Kong musical. The book for Beetlejuice was adapted from the beloved 1988 Tim Burton film — starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder — by Scott Brown and Anthony King, with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.