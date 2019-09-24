How Michelle Williams’ Stunning Emmys Look Came Together

FX’s 'Fosse/Verdon' winner invites The Hollywood Reporter into the dressing room with her custom Louis Vuitton gown (270,000 sequins!) and a team of pros ready to make a statement on the red carpet.

To celebrate her Emmy nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie, Fosse/Verdon star Michelle Williams chose an elaborately embellished column by Louis Vuitton (she has been a face of the brand since 2013).

"I love that it feels a little vintage and classic,” says Williams’ stylist Kate Young, who added antique Fred Leighton jewels, including an emerald and diamond ring, circa 1809. The star’s strapless gown required 650 hours of work for the hand-stitched floral embroidery to be completed. It featured 270,000 sequins, 65,000 beads -— 35,000 of them hand-dyed -— and 5,300 Swarovski crystals to create megawatt sparkle.

Says hairstylist Chris McMillan of the inspiration behind the look: "Shanghai! The dress was so old school [in terms of] the details -— 1940s, glamour, modern."

