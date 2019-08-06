Beijing Orders Mainland Chinese Stars to Boycott Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards

The awards show — long regarded as the Chinese-language film industry’s answer to the Oscars — now faces an uncertain future.

Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-language film industry’s closest equivalent to the Oscars, was plunged into crisis Wednesday after Beijing film authorities ordered mainland Chinese film directors and stars to boycott the event in November.

Beijing's move to kneecap the Taiwanese awards show is being interpreted as retaliation for the event's 2018 ceremony, where a young local filmmaker made a politically charged acceptance speech in support of Taiwanese independence.

The incident sparked a firestorm of criticism on mainland Chinese social media user, as well as statements of firm support from some Taiwanese film industry figures. In the aftermath, many worried whether the spat had endangered the future viability of the Golden Horse Awards, which have been bringing the greater Chinese filmmaking community together in celebration since 1962.

The imbroglio began when 36-year-old Taiwanese filmmaker Fu Yue took the stage to accept the prize for best documentary, saying: "I really hope that, one day, our country can be treated as a truly independent entity. This is my greatest wish as a Taiwanese person." The speech was met with raucous applause from many local members of the audience, and armed-cross glowers from some Mainland Chinese film professionals.

Fu's award-winning film Our Youth in Taiwan, follows the student leaders of Taipei's Sunflower Movement in 2014, when local youth occupied Taiwan’s legislative assembly to protest a trade deal with mainland China.

Many citizens of democratic and self-governed Taiwan hold passionate convictions about the territory's independence, whereas Beijing views the island as a renegade province that ultimately belongs to mainland China.

More to come...

