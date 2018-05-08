Beijing WD Pictures, Orisa Produzioni Partner for Live-Action 'Miffy' Movie

The family film, based on the iconic Dutch children's book character, will be made specifically for the Chinese market and is expected to enter production in early 2020 with an A-list Chinese cast.

Chinese production company Beijing WD Pictures and Italian studio Orisa Produzioni have partnered with Dutch publisher Mercis B.V. to co-produce a live-action/CGI film adaptation based on the iconic Dutch children's book character Miffy.

The family film will be made specifically for the Chinese market and is expected to enter production in early 2020 with an A-list Chinese cast.

Dutch author Dick Bruna wrote more than 120 Miffy books before his death in 2017. The titles have been translated into 150 languages with more than 85 million copies sold worldwide. Miffy is an especially popular character in Japan, China and throughout Asia, which represents a substantial share of the property’s revenue.

“Family entertainment is becoming a market trend,” said Qun Gao, CEO of WD Pictures. “We believe that a fantastic character like Miffy will conquer the hearts of millions of spectators, not just children but parents, teenagers and young couples.” WD Pictures has been involved in the production and co-financing of several high-profile Chinese action films, including Jackie Chan’s Skiptrace ($129 million) and Andy Lau’s Saving Wu ($30.4 million).

