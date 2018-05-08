Bella Hadid’s Makeup Artist Dishes On Her Met Look

Disney villain-worthy.

Playing the part of both sinner and saint on Monday night, Met Gala attendee Bella Hadid balanced out her Disney villain-worthy black latex Chrome Hearts look with a luminous look by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, complete with a glittering eye.

“The Met Gala is the biggest red carpet of the year—in the hair and makeup world it’s like our Super Bowl,” says Phillips, whose initial reaction to the theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” was “total excitement” she says.

“Because I felt like there could be some really wild and extreme displays of artistry and expression I wanted to let Bella’s beauty alone be something that would stand out,” says Phillips. “This is why we chose to do a simple and clean look that just accentuated her features and didn’t distract from the theme and her natural radiance.”

For Phillips, that meant eyeliner topped with golden glitter. “I love Dior’s Diorshow Onstage Liquid Liner in #001 White Matte,” explains Phillips. “It is a really great one because it doesn’t move and has such great color pay off. It was a fun contrast to the black classic liner and also the black she was wearing.”

Phillips layered Hadid's liner with the Dior Gold shadow in the 5 Couleurs Cool Wave eyeshadow palette named Heat Up. (“The gold next to the black makes everything pop because of the contrast,” she says). Phillips amped up the drama with "extra plump and sexy" lashes using Diorshadow Waterproof #090 Black.

The makeup artist rounded out the look with a more neutral lip, using Dior Addict Lacquer Plump in #516 Dio(r)eve.