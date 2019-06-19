Bella Thorne Blasts Whoopi Goldberg Over Criticism of Nude Photo Hack Claim

"Watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself. Shame on you," the actress told 'The View' host in her Instagram story.

An emotional Bella Thorne on Tuesday blasted Whoopi Goldberg after The View co-host criticized the actress for posting nude pictures after she said she was blackmailed by a hacker.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old actress posted a number of topless photos along with a lengthy message in which she claimed a hacker managed to get several private images and was threatening to release them unless she gave compensation.

Thorne made the decision to release the pictures (and the text messages with the stranger) in order to "take my power back." Her Twitter account was apparently also hacked a few days prior.

Goldberg said, in this day and age with technology, Thorne should not have taken the semi-nude pictures in the first place, seemingly blaming the actress for the situation.

"If you're famous, I don't care how old you are, you don't take nude pictures of yourself," Goldberg said.

Thorne was livid.

"Shame on you," the actress responded on her Instagram story. "I don't really wanna go on The View anymore because I don't really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality."

She added, in tears, "Watching this interview made me feel really bad about myself. Shame on you, Whoopi...for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

Thorne told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday she believed the person who hacked her was a juvenile boy, and while hurt and angry, she was not leaning toward pressing charges.

"He's still a kid and we make mistakes, this mistake is a bad one," she told THR. "But I don't want some 17-year-old's whole life ruined because he wasn't thinking straight and [was] being a dumbass."