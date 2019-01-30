Bella Thorne Nabs Lead in Thriller 'Girl' (Exclusive)

Double Dutch International is shopping writer/director Chad Faust's feature directorial debut at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The Duff star Bella Thorne has landed the lead role in Girl, a thriller from writer and director Chad Faust and producer Envision Arts.

Thorne will play a young woman who returns to her small hometown intent on killing her abusive father, only to discover someone else got to him first. As she searches for answers, the young woman uncovers a family legacy more dangerous than imagined.

Girl marks writer/director Faust’s feature directorial debut after he wrote and helmed two short films, Baby Bleed and Oh God. The thriller will shoot in Canada this March.

Double Dutch International will shop Girl to international buyers, starting at the European Film Market during the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Finance is handling a U.S. sale.

“Bella is a very talented, young actress who makes bold choices” said DDI CEO Jason Moring in a statement. “This is a strong lead role that will not just resonate with Bella’s massive fan base, but also with the cultural zeitgeist," he added.

Thorne made a name starring opposite Zendaya on the Disney Channel's Shake It Up!, after younger roles on Dirty Sexy Money and Big Love. Her film credits include Assassination Nation, The Babysitter, opposite Robbie Amell, and Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween.

Faust also co-wrote and produced Better Start Running, starring Jeremy Irons, Alex Sharp and Maria Bello, and recently executive produced Billionaire Boys Club, starring Taron Egerton, Ansel Elgort and Emma Roberts.

Lee Nelson and David Tish of Envision Media Arts are producing Girl. DDI’s Stanley Preschutti, Mark Padilla and Moring are sharing executive producer credits.

DDI's other titles include Think Like A Dog, Becoming, Satanic Panic, A Violent Separation and Sometimes Always Never.

Thorne is represented by Thirty Three Management and CAA. Faust is represented by Intellectual Property Group.