Bella Thorne Posts Nude Photos After Threats From Alleged Hacker

Bella Thorne on Saturday posted a number of topless photos to her social media account after an alleged hacker threatened to release the images.

The actress' Twitter account was apparently hacked on Friday.

A number of uncharacteristic tweets, some with racist language, were posted to the account, which has more than 6.6 million followers. The profile picture was also changed to a man. The tweets have since been deleted and the picture returned.

But, it seems it did not end there for the 21-year-old Throne.

"For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes," she said wrote in a note posted on Twitter with screenshots of text messages with the alleged hacker. "I feel gross. I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see."

She also said the alleged hacker sent her nude photos he allegedly had of other stars.

In her explanation, Throne said she would not allow the alleged hacker to render her helpless.

"I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back," Thorne wrote. "U can't control my life u never will."

It is unclear if Throne reported the hack and threats to authorities.

A number of female stars have had their private pictures hacked and shared in past years, including Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Upton.

George Garofano, the hacker who targeted Lawrence, among hundreds of others, was sentenced to eight months in prison last August.