Bella Thorne Backing Taylor Swift's LGBTQ Petition: "I Will Sign It"

At a Pride Month event hosted by MCM on Rodeo Drive, the singer-actress lamented the government's ability to create social change.

Singer and actress Bella Thorne praised Taylor Swift for starting a petition on Friday that urges the government to pass the Equality Act in support of LGBTQ rights.

"I think that that's an amazing idea. A hundred percent. Sign it away, let me sign it and I'll post about it," Thorne told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday at a Pride Month event hosted by luxury leather goods brand MCM, which created limited edition pieces with Thorne (20 percent of the proceeds of the Rodeo Drive event benefitted LA Pride).

However, Thorne, who is bisexual, expressed her skepticism at the government's ability to create real social change. "In my personal opinion, do I think the government will change? No, I don't. I think they're fucking fuckers. And no matter what we say and do, unless we start a literal revolution in a sense and unfortunately those always take violence to ever be heard, ... the government is never going to change."

She added, "We can sign petitions all day and that's helping, we're moving forward ... They'll never change. They out here believing the same shit, no matter if you sign a petition, but I love the idea. And I will sign it, because if something is a step in the right direction, I will take that step."

Thorne (Girl, The Duff) said it doesn't matter if representatives pass a law, because the change should be in schools instead. "We need to teach kids in schools, change their upbringing, change mindset from a young age. You can't just tell a person that the religion that they're raised in, everything they know about the world, everything that their parents have ever told them, it's all lies," Thorne told THR. "Unfortunately the fact [is] that there is no actual schooling course that teaches like more about you mentally, depression, this, that."

As of Wednesday evening, more than 130,000 people had signed Swift's call, which reads in part, "The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable."

Thorne hadn't heard about Swift's petition previously, because the "Pussy Mine" singer doesn't read the news. "I'm tired of this whole fucking world right now. That's why I don't read the news, because I'm tired of being sad when I read it. It's a waste of my time," she told reporters.

The once-Disney child star added that, more than anything, "I don't want people to put me in a box. ... I'm in this really chained down, really tight box and that's one of the worst things that I can grow up and still be stuck in, in my mid-40s." And as for her decision to embrace her own personality outside of the naive Disney narrative, Thorne said, "I just stopped lying and I stopped hiding."

Now she's celebrating her way of life with a partnership with MCM. "Fashion, for me at least, with all of my friends who are gay, they all love fashion so much like I do. I don't know why, if you're gay, it feels like you're better at fashion," she laughed.

The MCM event feted Pride Month with beats by GRLSKOUT, cocktails for guests and a reading by Thorne, whose poetry book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray will be released on July 23.