Bellagio, MGM Grand Resorts to Reopen in Las Vegas on June 4

An aerial view shows hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip including Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio Resort & Casino and Caesars Palace on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Multiple casino-resorts plan to open their doors amid COVID-19 world restrictions and new safety protocols.

MGM Resorts International on Wednesday said it will reopen its Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature casino-resorts on June 4 after earlier shutting down all of its U.S. properties amid the coronavirus crisis.

"As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain," Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' acting CEO and president, said in a statement.

MGM Resorts will reopen the Las Vegas casinos initially with limited restaurants and other amenities.

The casinos will also reopen with a 7-point safety plan designed to protect guests and employees at the casinos, including the use of temperature checks, more buffet-style meals, plexiglass barriers and handwashing stations on gaming floors.

The casino operator in March unveiled a MGM Resorts Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund with an initial $1 million donation after MGM Resorts had to lay off employees during the coronavirus spread.